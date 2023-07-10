Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $10.76 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after acquiring an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,582,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.34. 14,739,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,721,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

