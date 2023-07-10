Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,180. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

