Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 925 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $884.08. 92,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,781. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $899.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.19. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

