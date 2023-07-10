Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 229.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.11. 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

