Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 21,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 81,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.46. 462,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,142. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

