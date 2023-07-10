Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

