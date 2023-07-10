Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $425.00. The stock traded as high as $393.16 and last traded at $393.00, with a volume of 407496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.17.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

