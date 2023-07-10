Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 17,831 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.37. 252,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.00 and a 200-day moving average of $550.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

