Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 253,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 559,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $662,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.