P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Up 7.7%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 81,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 447,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,631.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,102,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sherif Abdou bought 108,225 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 698,233 shares of company stock worth $2,406,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.