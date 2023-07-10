Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.32. The stock had a trading volume of 787,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average is $368.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.