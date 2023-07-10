NXM (NXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.95 or 1.00011978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

