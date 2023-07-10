NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NVCR opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

