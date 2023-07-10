NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,291,000 after buying an additional 97,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

