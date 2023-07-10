Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.14. 501,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,617. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

