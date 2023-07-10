NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

