Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

NEMTF stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.