Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Neblio has a market cap of $893,155.43 and $83,724.28 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,718,859 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

