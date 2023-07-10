NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $35.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,574,976 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 930,574,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.30931495 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $44,809,678.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.