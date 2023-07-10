National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Down 2.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.20. 559,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,319,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

