Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $62.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.