Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $98.59 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $98.59 million and $1.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00310069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.48 or 0.00876425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.00547004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00060854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

