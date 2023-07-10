Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Up 13.2%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 113,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 49,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$60.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

