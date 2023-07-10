My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $230,227.87

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $981,046.07 and $230,227.87 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002778 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011984 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

