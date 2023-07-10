MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $28.15 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397121 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

