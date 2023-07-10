Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

