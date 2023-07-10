Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 1,552,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

