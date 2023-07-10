Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 932,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,897. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

