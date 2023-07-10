Morgan Stanley Trims Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Target Price to GBX 850

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 940 ($11.93) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000.83 ($12.70).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.62) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 673.50 ($8.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.04), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($93,981.47). Insiders purchased 55 shares of company stock valued at $44,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

