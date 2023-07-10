Morgan Stanley Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $14.50

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

