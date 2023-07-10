MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 232,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 444,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MLTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.
Insider Activity
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.