Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $366.33. 12,952,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,591,117. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

