Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.77. The company had a trading volume of 219,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

