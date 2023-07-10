Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.37. 11,583,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,409,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.