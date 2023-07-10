Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,965 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. 1,616,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,597. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

