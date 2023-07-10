Mina Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $419.57 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,051,290,173 coins and its circulating supply is 931,393,659 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,051,242,652.8400393 with 931,239,838.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4371856 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,213,384.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

