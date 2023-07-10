Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Stories

