McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 365,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,997. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.05. The company has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.