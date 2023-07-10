Mask Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.05 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00011083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $273.89 million and $36.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

