Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $197.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMC. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.77.

Shares of MMC opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $189.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

