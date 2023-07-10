Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $184.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

MAR opened at $185.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.23.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.