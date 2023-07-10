Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.71.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.84. 337,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,541. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.