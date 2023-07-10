Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) vs. Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Financial Analysis

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) and Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pennon Group and Manila Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.58 30.81 Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.14

Manila Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennon Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Manila Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pennon Group and Manila Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pennon Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,048.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,761.30%. Given Pennon Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Manila Water.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Manila Water shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pennon Group and Manila Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A Manila Water N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Manila Water pays an annual dividend of C$6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 78.9%. Pennon Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manila Water pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manila Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Manila Water beats Pennon Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, Parañaque, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

