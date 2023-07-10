Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.53. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.