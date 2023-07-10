Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 60 at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

