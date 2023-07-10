Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $114.60 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001908 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,038,065 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

