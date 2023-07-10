Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.42 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $88.42 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 227,812,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

