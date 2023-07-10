KonPay (KON) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and $59,583.03 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

