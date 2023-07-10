Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

