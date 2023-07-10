Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 38.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 192.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 198,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 271.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 58,341 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

